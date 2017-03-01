Energy Chamber consultants find 'fiscal regime in T&T too harsh' Wednesday, March 01 2017 @ 12:00 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 13 Rystad Energy, Norwegian consultants hired by the Energy Chamber of Trinidad and Tobago to conduct a 'survey', said Monday (Jan. 23) at the 2017 Energy Conference, that Trinidad and Tobago's fiscal regime is too harsh.



How harsh is 'too harsh' and on who is it harsh? Under the fiscal regime in effect in Trinidad and Tobago since 2014, oil and gas companies can elect to write off 100 per cent of costs related to exploration drilling in one year against taxes due. Finance Minister Colm Imbert, in his capacity as acting energy minister, at the conference promised "to reform the oil and gas fiscal regime to cater for the new price and supply environment." Later in the same speech, he added: "It is therefore necessary to realign the interests of the companies and the Government to ensure equitable outcomes for all parties and ultimately the people of Trinidad and Tobago."



Rystad found "that some measures in the Production Sharing Contract (PSC) regime are too harsh and may inhibit development, noting that it seems likely that some contracts are sub-optimal in the current price/cost environment." Rystad Energy Senior Vice President South America Kjetil Solbraekke flew in for the event to deliver the results yesterday afternoon at the Hyatt Regency in Port of Spain.



The findings contrast with the words of the last substantive energy minister to speak on the issue, Nicole Olivierre. Finance Minister Colm Imbert is only 'acting energy minister' while substantive Energy Minister Franklin Khan is convalescing from an illness contracted while on holiday in Thailand. Former Energy Minister Olivierre, member of Parliament for La Brea, who also attended the conference Monday, had said at the launch of the 2014-2015 Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) report on October 21, 2016: "We must elevate Trinidad and Tobago as a destination open to investors, where their investments are both welcome and protected. We know, globally, there is a battle for energy sector investment. The onus is on us to ensure we have the correct incentives in place to attract and retain investors. And, I truly believe we have the capacity to appeal to investors and usher in an energy renaissance."



No longer most attractive in the region?



She said: "This is not blind optimism. Once we maintain our reputation as a place where contracts are respected, the rule of law is entrenched and our fiscal terms and taxation terms are coherent and attractive, we will strive. This is no idle boast as we can show that in the latest Global Petroleum Survey Trinidad and Tobago surpassed Uruguay to become the most attractive jurisdiction in the region for upstream investment. We were judged on the quality of our infrastructure, attractiveness of our fiscal and tax terms, the quality of the geological database and availability of skilled labour among several other indicators. This Government will build on these strengths."



More good news for commodity exporters in the Caribbean came from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Monday. Trinidad and Tobago is a net crude oil importer, but until it begins importing from neighboring Venezuela's Dragon gas fields, remains a net natural gas, and therefore, commodity exporter.



