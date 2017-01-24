Trump Era Begins: USA's Q4 GDP to show loss of momentum Tuesday, January 24 2017 @ 12:35 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 23 STIFEL Economic Commentary



January 23, 2017:



President Trump is reportedly kicking off his first week in office with a plethora of activities including meeting with top business executives and foreign leaders, and signing into action a number of executive orders related to trade and labor, among other unspecified topics.



The dollar weakened against all major currencies and U.S. equity-index futures retreated amid a cloud of uncertainty surrounding the new presidents agenda and appetite for negotiation. The dollar is down 0.36% currently trading at $100.38 as of 8:56 am ET.



Meanwhile, futures opened down 2.5%.



According to reports from a meeting in Vienna over the weekend, OPEC members and Russia are 80% of the way to reaching the agreed upon production cut of 1.8 million barrels a day. President Trump has repeatedly threatened to end America's dependence on foreign oil, however, officials from Saudi Arabia and other nations have dismissed such claims suggesting the U.S. will continue to demand crude from abroad.



Oil is down 1.56%, currently trading at $52.39 a barrel as of 8:59 am ET.



United Airlines is grappling with delays this morning after a computer failure grounded its planes for two and a half hours last night.



On Friday, fourth-quarter GDP is expected to slow from 3.5% to 2.2%. After a disappointing first half, growth accelerated July to September; however, the momentum was unsustainable. At 2.2% in the final quarter of the year, annual growth would total 2.0% compared to a 1.9% pace the year prior. Despite continued support from the Fed, the U.S. economy continuously fails to grow legs, unable to accelerate beyond this stagnant 2% growth range, the bare minimum in activity expected from a developed economys "recovery."



Also this week, existing home sales are expected to fall 2.0% in December from 5.61m to a 5.50m unit pace.



And durable goods are expected to rise 2.7% in December, following a 4.5% drop the month prior.



-Lindsey Piegza, Ph.D., Chief Economist, Stifel

