Trinidad & Tobago Gov't cancels out $370m savings to fund 'manifesto pledge'

Instead of taking issue with how the 'savings' were not being saved, Opposition Senator Wade Mark stood up to highlight that it was an error on Imbert's part to not have budgeted for the promised hike in pension ceilings.



TRINIDAD AND TOBAGO 2016 FISCAL DEFICIT ABOUT 5% HIGHER THAN ANTICIPATED



Imbert also said at today's sitting that the fiscal deficit for fiscal 2016 rose from $7.2 billion to over $7.5 billion. For said fiscal year ending September 30, 2016, actual expenditure was $52.4 billion. Actual revenue for fiscal 2016 was $44.75 billion.



