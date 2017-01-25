Barbados economy grew 1.6% in 2016, Central Bank says Wednesday, January 25 2017 @ 12:17 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 16 After turning the corner in 2015, Barbados' economic growth strengthened in 2016, thanks to the investments made to reinforce Barbados competitive tourism sector in recent years, the Central Bank of Barbados said in a press release yesterday.



"It is estimated that the Barbados economy expanded by 1.6 per cent in 2016, with an associated decline in unemployment to 10 per cent for the four quarters ending in September last year. Once again, there was no inflation and the retail price index fell by 0.8 per cent as at June, 2016," the Central Bank said.



Later the Central Bank added: "The outlook for growth is encouraging, and the forecast growth rate for the next five years continues to be about 2 per cent."



For the full press release, visit: After turning the corner in 2015, Barbados' economic growth strengthened in 2016, thanks to the investments made to reinforce Barbados competitive tourism sector in recent years, the Central Bank of Barbados said in a press release yesterday."It is estimated that the Barbados economy expanded by 1.6 per cent in 2016, with an associated decline in unemployment to 10 per cent for the four quarters ending in September last year. Once again, there was no inflation and the retail price index fell by 0.8 per cent as at June, 2016," the Central Bank said.Later the Central Bank added: "The outlook for growth is encouraging, and the forecast growth rate for the next five years continues to be about 2 per cent."For the full press release, visit: http://www.centralbank.org.bb/Portals...se%20F.pdf What's Related http://www.centralbank....

More by AleemKhan

More from General News Story Options Printable Story Format