Trinidad News, Tobago News

...

#newscott

Welcome to Breaking News Trinidad and Tobago
Wednesday, January 25 2017 @ 12:28 AM AST

Grenada says unemployment down to 28% from 40%

Wednesday, January 25 2017 @ 12:20 AM AST

Contributed by: michaelariston

Views: 13

Grenada's Government says its making gains in driving down youth unemployment in the country.

Youth Minister Roland Bhola says the Keith Mitchell led administration has found employment for nearly 4000 young people since it was elected four years ago.

Bhola was responding to a question posed by a local journalist during Tuesdays post cabinet news briefing.

The previous National democratic Congress hired roughly 1000 young people under a programme when it was in government.

Since assuming office the government has been able to slash unemployment from 40 percent down to 28 percent.

What's Related

Story Options

Who's Online

Registered Users: 1
Guest Users: 1,090

Topics

User Functions






Lost your password?

@wwwnewscott
 Copyright © 2017 Breaking News Trinidad and Tobago
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.10 seconds 