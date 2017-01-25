Grenada says unemployment down to 28% from 40% Wednesday, January 25 2017 @ 12:20 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 13



Youth Minister Roland Bhola says the Keith Mitchell led administration has found employment for nearly 4000 young people since it was elected four years ago.



Bhola was responding to a question posed by a local journalist during Tuesdays post cabinet news briefing.



The previous National democratic Congress hired roughly 1000 young people under a programme when it was in government.



Since assuming office the government has been able to slash unemployment from 40 percent down to 28 percent.



