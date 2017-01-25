Atlantis Resort in The Bahamas employs 7,763, paid out US$290 million in salaries in 2016 Wednesday, January 25 2017 @ 12:36 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 33 He said Baha Mar has 1,500 jobs now available and "several thousand more positions coming on stream by year end, when the project is fully completed."



The Bahamas Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Perry Christie told businesspersons and stakeholders attending Bahamas Business Outlook at Melia Nassau Beach Resort on Monday (Jan. 23) that that the remobilization of the Baha Mar Resort is well underway and the project will open in phases with the golf course, convention centre, casino and hotel in a soft opening by April.He said Baha Mar has 1,500 jobs now available and "several thousand more positions coming on stream by year end, when the project is fully completed."Prime Minister Christie noted that Atlantis Resort, with 7,763 employees continues to be the largest private sector employer in the country."Its owner, Brookfield Asset Management, which was restructured just before we took office, and successfully refinanced during this Administration, is carrying out $38 million in upgrades and renovations to the property," he said. "In 2016, Atlantis contributed $290 million in salaries, fees and taxes, for which the Government has extended appropriate concessions, and will maintain a vibrant capex programme over the next three years."He added: "More than $350 million has been committed by Royal Caribbean Cruise Lines (RCCA), Disney and Mediterranean Cruise Lines (MSC) for refurbishment and creation of cruise ports in The Bahamas."The construction of a large pier and enhanced amenities at Coco Cay in the Berry Islands will enable RCCA, which is a minority investor in the Grand Bahama Shipyard, to transport over two million passengers per annum to The Bahamas, Prime Minister Christie said."The development by Mediterranean Cruise Lines (MSC) at Ocean Cay of a $200 million, exclusive private cruise destination, the Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, will enable MSCs new, smart mega ships sailing in November 2018, to bring an additional 390,000 passengers to The Bahamas," he said. "MSC is committed to hiring more than eleven hundred twenty (1,120) Bahamians for the construction and operation of the Cay and, in partnership with the National Training Agency, will train and employ an additional 240 Bahamian crew who will join the 20 Bahamians already working on its cruise ships."

