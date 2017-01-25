Trinidad News, Tobago News

Wednesday, January 25 2017 @ 01:59 AM AST

The Bahamas unemployment upticks 70bps y/y in May

Wednesday, January 25 2017 @ 12:46 AM AST

Contributed by: AleemKhan

Unemployment stood at 12.7% in May 2016 vs 12% in May 2015, The Bahamas Labour Market Information Unit, Department of Statistics, Ministry of Finance said in a newsletter yesterday.



The newsletter also showed that Haitians, Jamaicans and Filipinos are the top migrant workers who go to The Bahamas and get work permits. Of the total 9,208 work permits granted in 2015, some 3,360 were for Haitians, 1,075 were for Jamaicans and 1,033 were for Filipinos.

Only 6 were for Trinidadians, the newsletter said.



The daily minimum wage in The Bahamas went up in 2015.

