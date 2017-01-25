Trinidad & Tobago's score on the Transparency index falls to lowest in 5 years (at least) Wednesday, January 25 2017 @ 10:51 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 9







COMMENTARY:



Trinidad and Tobago has re-defined transparency, however. People are caught red-handed in corruption and show it transparently. They're sloppy and bold-faced. They get caught. Everyone knows. It's published all over the press. The Government or Opposition (depends on who caught who) shout it out, do nothing other than that about it and, most importantly, leave the doors wide open for more of it in the future, and tell you to f... off and laugh their way to the bank.



BTW, when last you heard anything from the local TI chapter on anything? Nothing odd about that? Trinidad & Tobago's score on the global Transparency index maintained by Transparency International (TI) fell to its lowest in 5 years, at least, according to the TI release today.COMMENTARY:Trinidad and Tobago has re-defined transparency, however. People are caught red-handed in corruption and show it transparently. They're sloppy and bold-faced. They get caught. Everyone knows. It's published all over the press. The Government or Opposition (depends on who caught who) shout it out, do nothing other than that about it and, most importantly, leave the doors wide open for more of it in the future, and tell you to f... off and laugh their way to the bank.BTW, when last you heard anything from the local TI chapter on anything? Nothing odd about that? What's Related More by AleemKhan

More from General News Story Options Printable Story Format