Wednesday, January 25 2017 @ 12:36 PM AST

Oil will be used for stuff other than power - more as a raw material, less as energy

Wednesday, January 25 2017 @ 11:11 AM AST

Contributed by: DeoBhagan

BP Group Chief Economist Spencer Dale speaks at BP Energy Outlook in London now (Jan. 25).

Key takeaways:

* Asia is the new world superpower



* Oil will be used for stuff other than power - more as a raw material (as in plastics), and less as an energy source (to power cars, electricity generators, etc)



* Electric cars will dampen oil demand but not by much. Combined with the digital revolution though, it may



* LNG will become the main power fuel and the U.S. will become the main supplier and provide the anchor price.



