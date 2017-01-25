Oil will be used for stuff other than power - more as a raw material, less as energy Wednesday, January 25 2017 @ 11:11 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 34



Key takeaways:



* Asia is the new world superpower







* Oil will be used for stuff other than power - more as a raw material (as in plastics), and less as an energy source (to power cars, electricity generators, etc)







* Electric cars will dampen oil demand but not by much. Combined with the digital revolution though, it may







* LNG will become the main power fuel and the U.S. will become the main supplier and provide the anchor price.







BP Group Chief Economist Spencer Dale speaks at BP Energy Outlook in London now (Jan. 25).Key takeaways:* Asia is the new world superpower* Oil will be used for stuff other than power - more as a raw material (as in plastics), and less as an energy source (to power cars, electricity generators, etc)* Electric cars will dampen oil demand but not by much. Combined with the digital revolution though, it may* LNG will become the main power fuel and the U.S. will become the main supplier and provide the anchor price. What's Related More by DeoBhagan

More from General News Story Options Printable Story Format