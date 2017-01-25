Oil will be used for stuff other than power - more as a raw material, less as energy
BP Group Chief Economist Spencer Dale speaks at BP Energy Outlook in London now (Jan. 25).
Key takeaways:
* Asia is the new world superpower
* Oil will be used for stuff other than power - more as a raw material (as in plastics), and less as an energy source (to power cars, electricity generators, etc)
* Electric cars will dampen oil demand but not by much. Combined with the digital revolution though, it may
* LNG will become the main power fuel and the U.S. will become the main supplier and provide the anchor price.
