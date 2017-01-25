How many Olympic gold medals has Trinidad and Tobago? Answer: 6 Wednesday, January 25 2017 @ 12:10 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 23 Keshorn Walcott in 2012 for his javelin throw



Hasely Crawford in 1976 for his 100 metre sprint



and now Trinidad and Tobago's 2008 4x100m relay team - Darrel Brown, Marc Burns, Richard Thompson and Emmanuel Callender. The International Olympic Committee today announced Jamaica was stripped of its 2008 gold in this race as Jamaica's Nesta Carter tested positive for a banned substance. What's Related More by HAlexander

