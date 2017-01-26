IDB to lend The Bahamas US$35 million to upgrade airports Thursday, January 26 2017 @ 11:06 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 11



The IDB loan is over 25 years, with a 5.5 year grace period and a LIBOR-based interest rate.



The IDB currently has a portfolio of loans to The Bahamas in the amount of US$253 million; about 90 percent earmarked for infrastructure like airports, roads, and renewable energy.



It also has a portfolio of grants in the amount of US$7million to support a sustainability project on Andros Island, and the National Development Plan.



The IDB had said in April last year it "would also be approving close to US$60 million for Youth Apprenticeship Programmes and for Airport Infrastructure in the Family Islands."



