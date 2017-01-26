St Kitts & Nevis to ration water in the capital city Thursday, January 26 2017 @ 11:14 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 9



The Water Department is expected to start water rationing in the Basseterre area, including Bird Rock, Half Moon and the South East Peninsula said the Honourable Ian Patches Liburd, Minister of Public Infrastructure, during governments Good Governance and Accountability for Prosperity Town Hall Meeting on Tuesday, January 24, at the Joshua Obadiah Williams Primary School in Molineux.



Minister Liburd explained that although there was an increase in rainfall during 2016 by some 35 inches compared to 2015, which was recorded at 25 inches, St. Kitts is still below the average of some 55 inches of rainfall.



The water situation, although the rainfall improved gradually during the 2016 rainy season August to December, this, I am advised is not adequate to continue or to recharge and to compensate the rainfall deficits in 2015 and 2016. And flows from surface water resources are beginning to drop as we approach the 2017 dry season, said the minister of public infrastructure.



Minister Liburd assured the general public that plans are being put in place to further alleviate the water situation.



We are at present looking at the drilling of wells north of the [RLB International] Airport and we do believe that before the end of this year we will get some 900 thousand and more gallons to augment the source in Basseterre. So your government is working, he said. I want to thank you for your patience, your high tolerance level and I still want to encourage you to conserve as we go along.



Since assuming office in February 2015, Minister Liburd in his capacity as Minister of Public Infrastructure has made strides to solve the water situation and ensure that citizens and residents alike are equipped with potable pipe water.



To date, the government has launched public awareness campaigns to encourage water conservation, conducted water system improvements in several rural communities, introduced island-wide demand management and held stakeholder consultations, in order to combat the water shortage in the Federation.



Currently, there are six water sources and 25 wells in use in St. Kitts. Ground water sources are supplied from the areas of Wingfield, Cayon-Green Hill, Franklands, Phillips Village, Stone Fort and Lodge, while ground water supplies are extracted from wells in Basseterre, St. Peters, Conaree, Mansion, Tabernacle, Saddlers, St. Pauls and other areas.



