Thursday, January 26 2017 @ 12:51 PM AST

Cayman Islands airport resumes jet services

Thursday, January 26 2017 @ 12:01 PM AST

Contributed by: AleemKhan

Jet services at the Charles Kirkconnell International Airport in Cayman Brac resumed over the weekend, the Cayman Islands Government said in a release yesterday.

Two fire trucks needed to be moved to make the resumption of flights at the airport possible.

After working diligently to move both fire trucks between Little Cayman and Cayman Brac fire stations, the Brac Aiport is now in a position to receive category 6 jet aircraft, Cayman Islands Chief Fire Officer David Hails said in a Government statement.

There are three airports in the Cayman Islands: the Owen Roberts International Airport; the Edward Bodden Airfield; and the Captain Charles Kirkconnel International Airport

