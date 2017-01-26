Cayman Islands airport resumes jet services Thursday, January 26 2017 @ 12:01 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 21



Two fire trucks needed to be moved to make the resumption of flights at the airport possible.



After working diligently to move both fire trucks between Little Cayman and Cayman Brac fire stations, the Brac Aiport is now in a position to receive category 6 jet aircraft, Cayman Islands Chief Fire Officer David Hails said in a Government statement.



There are three airports in the Cayman Islands: the Owen Roberts International Airport; the Edward Bodden Airfield; and the Captain Charles Kirkconnel International Airport



