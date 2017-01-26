Cayman Islands airport resumes jet services
Thursday, January 26 2017 @ 12:01 PM AST
Contributed by: AleemKhan
Jet services at the Charles Kirkconnell International Airport in Cayman Brac resumed over the weekend, the Cayman Islands Government said in a release yesterday.
Two fire trucks needed to be moved to make the resumption of flights at the airport possible.
After working diligently to move both fire trucks between Little Cayman and Cayman Brac fire stations, the Brac Aiport is now in a position to receive category 6 jet aircraft, Cayman Islands Chief Fire Officer David Hails said in a Government statement.
There are three airports in the Cayman Islands: the Owen Roberts International Airport; the Edward Bodden Airfield; and the Captain Charles Kirkconnel International Airport
