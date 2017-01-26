Today in Trump's America a wall of opportunity will rise - Here's how it might be Mexico's loss not to pay for it Thursday, January 26 2017 @ 12:35 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 24 'Wall' is the new 'window', so scratch the phrase 'window of opportunity' and write down 'wall of opportunity'.



Face it, America, he's going to build it. As determined as the Bushes were to fight wars in the Middle East, is Trump to build that wall between the USA and Mexico. Like the Bushes, he has his reasons.



Once we accept that, maybe we can take a minute to consider that there are many opportunities in this wall for many other nations.



Here are a few:



* Panama will see (although I think it has already started seeing) a boom as an air hub to replace Miami as the hub for Latin America and the Caribbean.



* Bond investors can fund the wall and collect returns from:



- Fees to view different parts of Mexico and the USA from the high vantage point the wall would offer. Webcams lining the wall can be accessed for a fee.



- Of course, for those who do have visas, fees to cross the border can be increased with enhancements. The wall can have airport-type concessions attached to it. Why not?



- Fees can be charged to climb (ever heard of rock climbing) the wall or to jog along the wall (like the Great Wall of China)



- Fees to camp out and of course souvenir vendors can also make a dollar just like the Wall of China souvenir vendors.



The wall is coming whether you like it or not, so you better prepare.



What's Related More by elijose

More from Special Features Story Options Printable Story Format