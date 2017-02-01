Barbados Hyatt to get building permit today Wednesday, February 01 2017 @ 12:00 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 10 Seven days ago, saying "within seven days" Barbados Prime Minister Freundel Stuart told the Barbados Chamber of Commerce at the Barbados Hilton, he expected to be in a position to give planning permission for the Downtown Hyatt project. It will be the Caribbean's fifth country to build a Hyatt but will compete with The Bahamas, St Kitts & Nevis to become the third to open.



The Hyatt first came to the Caribbean as the Regency Trinidad in Port of Spain in a partnership with Government to provide accommodation for delegates of the Fifth Summit of the Americas in 2009. Two all-inclusive Hyatt hotels then opened in Montego Bay, Jamaica.



The Hyatt then built hotels in The Bahamas and St Kitts but neither has yet opened for reservations. The Park Hyatt in St Kitts is part of that Caribbean island's citizenship-by-investment programme, meaning that by buying (to own) a room, the purchaser qualifies for St Kitts & Nevis citizenship.



Barbados' Stuart, who is the minister responsible for Town Planning matters, said within seven days, outstanding preconditions would have been satisfied for the Hyatt to start building downtown Bridgetown.



"This permission will be subject to all of the necessary conditions that would protect the wider interests of the Barbadian community. I fully expect, therefore, that this project will commence sometime in the first half of 2017," he said.



Stuart gave updates on other tourism projects including the Sandal Casuarina Phase 2, which is expected to be completed by November 30, 2017; Sandy Bay/Beach (The Sands), which has an expected completion date of May 2017; Wyndham Sam Lords Castle, where "mobilisation has started and it is on track for construction, commencing in March, this year."



Stuart added that work on the Pierhead Marina was expected to begin either later this year or early 2018; while the developer of Sandals Beaches has committed to the second half of this year for the start of the project. He also noted that the Sugar Point Cruise Pier in Bridgetown was being looked at and a decision was pending.



