Bermuda-based Bacardi outlook raised to 'stable' from 'negative' at S&P

Bermuda-based Bacardi Ltd. to steadily improve pricing with a refocused

regional advertising strategy in its premium core spirit brands and

strategic exits of its lower-margin, low-proof products.



At the same time, we expect the company to continue reducing debt

leverage with improved earnings after reducing debt to EBITDA back to

2.5x (our current leverage trigger for an outlook revision to stable).

We are affirming all of our ratings on Bacardi, including our 'BBB+'

corporate credit rating.



We are revising our outlook on Bacardi to stable from negative,

reflecting our expectation that improved operating performance from sales

growth and operational efficiencies will result in better EBITDA margins,

and lead to debt to EBITDA below 2.5x and funds from operations (FFO) to

debt above 30%. NEW YORK (S&P Global Ratings) Jan. 25, 2017--S&P Global Ratings revised its

rating outlook on Bermuda-based Bacardi Ltd. to stable from negative. We also

affirmed all of our ratings on the company, including our 'BBB+' long-term

corporate credit rating and 'A-2' short-term corporate credit and commercial

paper ratings.



"The outlook revision reflects our expectation that the company will sustain

its improved operating performance and reduced leverage, including maintaining

debt to EBITDA below 2.5x (our prior leverage trigger for the outlook revision

to stable). With a more stable management in place that continues to make

progress on its strategic initiatives, we believe there is much less risk of

Bacardi not improving earnings and leverage to levels that support the 'BBB+'

rating," said credit analyst Chris Johnson. "The company has turned around

sales performance by emphasizing better pricing and mix in its core Bacardi,

Grey Goose, Dewars, and Bombay brands in part by refocusing its marketing and

advertising more centrally within each key region where the company operates

(North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia), and also because of a new

distribution agreement in North America with Southern Glazer's. In addition,

the company continues to focus on improving product mix by promoting its core

spirits offerings while scaling back its lower margin low proof offerings in

certain markets. Despite modest overall declines in volume as low proof is

deemphasized, the company has been able to modestly increase sales through a

combination of more favorable pricing and a better brand mix of premium

spirits by reinvesting cost savings into additional advertising and

marketing."



The stable outlook reflects our expectation that the company will continue to

modestly improve the top-line performance of its core spirits brands together

with the roll-off of past restructuring charges should lead to continued

earnings growth, steady cash flow generation, and a further reduction in

leverage. Specifically, we anticipate the company will increase EBITDA margin

by more than 200 basis points and generate discretionary cash flow of at least

$150 million which should result in modest debt reduction resulting and

sustained debt to EBITDA below 2.5x and FFO to debt above 30%.



We could lower the ratings if earnings were to materially weaken such that

debt to EBITDA remained above 3.0x and FFO to debt stayed below 25% on a

sustained basis, or if the company becomes more acquisitive. We believe debt

to EBITDA could weaken to more than 3x if the company faces more than a

300-basis-point contraction in EBITDA margin (from a combination poor

marketing execution and material volume losses in key regions such as South

American and Asia Pacific), while at the same time facing a slower top-line

growth in North America and Europe where premium spirits sales growth has

improved. We also believe a debt-financed acquisition costing $1 billion or

more would weaken leverage to more than 3x.



We could raise the ratings if the company significantly reduces debt to EBITD

well below 2x. We do not anticipate this occurring over our outlook period

because the company would have to prepay more than $500 million in outstanding

bonds (which we believe is unlikely given the company current financial

policies) or significantly grow sales and EBITD my more than 10%, which is

