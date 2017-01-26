Venezuelans to entertain boxing fans in Siparia Thursday, January 26 2017 @ 03:43 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 16



A Venezuelan amateur boxing team is in Trinidad to officially launch the first World Boxing Council (WBC) Youth and Amateur Programme in the Caribbean and Central America, a release from sponsor Ma Pau said.



The first bout takes place on Saturday night at the Daisy Voisin Hub in Siparia.



All eyes will be on young Venezuelans Jetzaly Milena Cedeno Zarrameda, 21, against her compatriot Josemarie Gomez Ocho, 25 in a highly anticipated female scrap.



Among the young T&T amateurs in the ring against Venezuelan opposition are Anthony Joseph of the World Class Gym in Diego Martin; and Sand City's Nicholas Francis, Tyrone St Clair and Nickell Joseph. A Venezuelan amateur boxing team is in Trinidad to officially launch the first World Boxing Council (WBC) Youth and Amateur Programme in the Caribbean and Central America, a release from sponsor Ma Pau said.The first bout takes place on Saturday night at the Daisy Voisin Hub in Siparia.All eyes will be on young Venezuelans Jetzaly Milena Cedeno Zarrameda, 21, against her compatriot Josemarie Gomez Ocho, 25 in a highly anticipated female scrap.Among the young T&T amateurs in the ring against Venezuelan opposition are Anthony Joseph of the World Class Gym in Diego Martin; and Sand City's Nicholas Francis, Tyrone St Clair and Nickell Joseph. What's Related More by elijose

More from General News Story Options Printable Story Format