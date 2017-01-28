Short movie reviews: Fences, XXX Return of Xander Cage, Patriots Day Saturday, January 28 2017 @ 06:59 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 4



Here are some quick movie reviews of some flicks you don't want to see and some you do.







VIN DIESEL - XXX - RETURN OF XANDER CAGE



This movie is way dumber than you can ever imagine. As expected he gets 'the girl' in the end, which in this case is Indian actress Deepika Padukone, who lowered her standards to be a token Indian in this multi-cultural cast. The Indian accent just doesn't sound 'bad' and didn't fit in too well with the Brits and Americans. But what the hey, this was probably more about them getting into her market than her getting into theirs, if you know what I mean. OK, what I mean is India is the market they were going after because like any other country, the immature, speed-minded outnumber everyone else.







PATRIOT'S DAY



Good movie. Excellent portrayal of the key players lives before and after the blast. Excellent perspective - the Bostonian's, the American's. Deep movie. Must see.







FENCES



Excellent movie. It's about all the everyday women who, by just living their lives, taking care of their children and others', are our world's truest heroes. So many of us men who fail them should beg for forgiveness. Must-see movie. Trash still rules the cinemas. Resident Evil and XXX Xander Cage are in control of the largest screens in Trinidad and Tobago. Monster Trucks is in third place. I guess the teenage market rules the cinemas in Trinidad and Tobago. That must be it. If that's not it, then we're all very immature.Here are some quick movie reviews of some flicks you don't want to see and some you do.VIN DIESEL - XXX - RETURN OF XANDER CAGEThis movie is way dumber than you can ever imagine. As expected he gets 'the girl' in the end, which in this case is Indian actress Deepika Padukone, who lowered her standards to be a token Indian in this multi-cultural cast. The Indian accent just doesn't sound 'bad' and didn't fit in too well with the Brits and Americans. But what the hey, this was probably more about them getting into her market than her getting into theirs, if you know what I mean. OK, what I mean is India is the market they were going after because like any other country, the immature, speed-minded outnumber everyone else.PATRIOT'S DAYGood movie. Excellent portrayal of the key players lives before and after the blast. Excellent perspective - the Bostonian's, the American's. Deep movie. Must see.FENCESExcellent movie. It's about all the everyday women who, by just living their lives, taking care of their children and others', are our world's truest heroes. So many of us men who fail them should beg for forgiveness. Must-see movie. What's Related More by krishendathgokoo

More from General News Story Options Printable Story Format