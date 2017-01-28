Tourism, financial services, rum are Barbados main businesses Saturday, January 28 2017 @ 08:22 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 5 Delivering the feature address at the Deighton Griffith Secondary School Speech Day January 27, 2017, Barbados Central Bank Governor DeLisle Worrell said: "Tourism is Barbados' most important source of foreign exchange; it provides us with about $2,000 million each year, all in foreign exchange. Our second most important source of foreign exchange is our business and financial services sector, which pulls in half that amount, $1,000 million. Our exports of rum, chemicals and other products bring in $500 million dollars."



