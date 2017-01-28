Trinidad News, Tobago News

Saturday, January 28 2017 @ 08:30 PM AST

Tourism, financial services, rum are Barbados main businesses

Delivering the feature address at the Deighton Griffith Secondary School Speech Day January 27, 2017, Barbados Central Bank Governor DeLisle Worrell said: "Tourism is Barbados' most important source of foreign exchange; it provides us with about $2,000 million each year, all in foreign exchange. Our second most important source of foreign exchange is our business and financial services sector, which pulls in half that amount, $1,000 million. Our exports of rum, chemicals and other products bring in $500 million dollars."

