The Bahamas raised US$3 million at 5.4% Monday, January 30 2017 @ 10:29 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 26



B$1=US$1



Bahamas Government Registered Stock (BGRS), which are issued under the Bahamas Registered Stock Act, 1973, are long-term securities with current maturities ranging up to 30 years. With a minimum investment of B$100, they are issued at par in multiples of 100, and carry varying interest rates, usually tied to the Bahamian prime lending rate. The Central Bank of The Bahamas is the official Registrar of securities for the Bahamas Government. As at end-September, 2016, total BGRS outstanding was $2,865.5 million.



