Chevron: OPEC cuts make no difference in Venezuela

California, U.S.-based Chevron sees the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries' (OPEC's) decisions having no impact on Chevron's oil output from Venezuela, and the company is doing fine in the South American nation, General Manager of Investor Relations Frank Mount said on a January 27 conference call with analysts. Chevron was the only U.S. oil company to comply with former Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez's nationalization of most of the oil and gas industry in 2007. ConocoPhillips and Exxon, at the time, packed up and left the country. ExxonMobil is the company at the forefront of Guyana's 800 million-barrel 2015 oil discovery bordering Venezuela and Trinidad and Tobago. Chevron was not left empty-handed by the Chavez administration, however. In 2010, Chevron was awarded fresh stakes in three fields in Venezuela, lifting the U.S. company's access to about 513 billion barrels of Venezuelan oil.



Asked by Barclays analyst Paul Cheng "how bad is the oil industry in the country at this point?" Mount responded: "Well for the most part Im going to comment on our operations and we've been able to navigate pretty well down there have good relationships in Venezuela but we've been able to maintain and we have a structure in place that is enabling us to continue work, enabling us to continue to invest and enabling importantly to enable the contractors, the tax authorities and ourselves to get paid.



"And so that seems to be working very well. What I point out is despite the - obviously the concerns about what's happening in the country right now and some difficulties there encountering, they have a huge resource base and Chevron is well respected there and I think there's an opportunity for us to play a very constructive role in Venezuela going forward certainly maintaining the existing assets that we have and potentially as time goes forward participating in other opportunities there but it's unquestionably difficult time thus far we've been able to manage it working well with the government."



Earlier on the same call, Wolfe Research analyst Paul Sankey asked about the impact of OPEC's December decision to cut output. Chevron Chairman and Chief Executive Officer John Watson answered: "The short answer is I don't expect a significant impact from any of these things on our operations, certainly in Venezuela and Nigeria indications are they been operating at lower rates and we've had no indication that we're going to be impacted."



After much lobbying by the Venezuelan Government, OPEC, in December last year, agreed to cut its oil production from 33.8 million barrels a day (b/d) to 32.5 million b/d in an effort to prop up prices. Oil prices have fallen by more than half since mid-2014 due to global oversupply and booming U.S. shale production. Up to press time yesterday, benchmark Brent crude oil (the nearest international benchmark to T&T's crude basket) was trading at US$55.18 per barrel on the London Mercantile Exchange (LME), down 0.43 per cent versus the day before. Chevron is one of the partners with Trinidad and Tobago and Venezuela in the Loran-Manatee cross-border gas field. What's Related More by AleemKhan

