Venezuela, Jamaica sign draft agreement to upgrade Kingston refinery

January 27, 2017 - Venezuela and Jamaica signed Wednesday a draft agreement to upgrade a Jamaican refinery, said Venezuelas Minister for Communication and Information, Ernesto Villegas, through his Twitter account.



The signing of this agreement was held in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, at a bilateral meeting between President Nicolas Maduro and Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness, who are attending the Fifth Summit of the Community of States Latin American and Caribbean (CELAC).



On January 17, Venezuela and Jamaica agreed on a new work program to increase crude oil processing capacity from 35,000 to 50,000 barrels per day (bpd) at Kingston Refinery, a project underway by the joint venture Petrocaribe Jamaica Limited, made up of Venezuelas oil company PDVSA and the Petroleum Corporation of Jamaica (PCJ).



The plant will process 100% Venezuelan oil, which represents a guarantee to place the national crude into the Caribbean market.



The project is part of the alliances forged by PetroCaribe, an international organization created in June 2005 by Commander Hugo Chavez to promote the economic and social transformation of the peoples of the Caribbean region.



