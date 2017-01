Colombia borrows US$1.5 billion from CAF for three years Monday, January 30 2017 @ 11:07 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 19



The CAF loans totaling US$1.5 billion will finance programs and projects in agriculture, infrastructure and financial sector strengthening, a release from CAF said today.



CAF Executive President Enrique Garcia (left) and Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos met in Bogota Monday to close the deal.

