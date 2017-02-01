Caribbean nations still borrowing to spend beyond their means, but now from local investors Wednesday, February 01 2017 @ 01:20 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 17



TRINIDAD & TOBAGO VALENTINE'S DAY BONDS



Can you picture yourself with Finance Minister Colm Imbert on Valentine's Day? No? How about in eight years? The Government proposed in advertisements in the press yesterday to raise $1 billion through the issue of an eight-year bond with a coupon rate of 4.10 per cent per annum.



Still borrowing for the wrong reason, the government notice of the planned bond issue on February 14, 2017 said its purpose is "financing the government's recurrent expenditure."



GRENADA BORROWING TOO



On Monday, Grenada also announced some borrowing of its own. On January 25, 2017, Grenada issued its first 91 day treasury bill for 2017 on the Regional Government Securities Market (RGSM), the Government said in a statement.



The issue was for EC$10 million with the option to take an additional EC$5 million.



The auction which took place on the Eastern Caribbean Securities Exchange platform had over-subscriptions of EC$16.6 million and a final rate is 2.499%.



This is the lowest rate Grenada has received on the regional market since it began floating the 91 day benchmark Treasury Bill in 2011.



In the later part of 2016, the reserve rate on Grenadas three month Treasury bill was reduced to 4.0% as investor confidence and market forces resulted in a new equilibrium.





