3 college girls from St Vincent & the Grenadines die in car crash in Barbados Wednesday, February 01 2017 @ 01:35 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 22 Three community college girls from St Vincent & the Grenadines died in a car crash in Barbados on Sunday. Barbados Prime Minister Freundel Stuart extended condolences, on behalf of the Government and people of Barbados, to St Vincent and the Grenadines Prime Minister Dr Ralph Gonsalves, on the tragic loss of life of the three young women in a two-vehicle crash which occurred in Barbados on January 29.



Stuart said in the letter: Our thoughts and prayers are with their families, and I should be grateful if you would convey our sincere condolences to them.



Stuart added that he had been informed that they were students at the Technical Division of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Community College, and were scheduled to leave Barbados on the same day of the fatal accident, after an internship at the Crane Resort.



The accident also claimed the life of Barbadian Andre Gittens, an employee of the hotel.

