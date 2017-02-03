Caribbean Development Bank to inject EC$60m into Anguilla Govt bank Friday, February 03 2017 @ 09:08 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 25 Eastern Caribbean Central Bank Governor Timothy Antoine visited Anguilla and gave a press conference on January 20. He said: The National Commercial Bank of Anguilla "(NCBA) is building its capital and, in fact, very soon, we will have some additional capital injected of close to EC$80/90 million. The Governments, through the Caribbean Development Bank, is in fact going to put in an additional amount. Those funds, almost EC$60 million dollars, are already with the Central Bank and will be released as soon as some additional things have been completed shortly by NCBA.



"In addition to that, some funds, which have been frozen by Bank of America for the last several months, will soon be released. We, the Central Bank, based on discussions we had in Executive Council in December [in Anguilla] undertook to use our good office to reach out to Bank of America. We did that promptly and we were able to get an agreement signed and the funds will be released soon. Those additional monies will come into NCBA and will certainly improve its capital and make it not just stronger, but in a better position to do business and to operate."



