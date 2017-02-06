Trinidad News, Tobago News

Barbados borrows another BB$10 million from its people

Monday, February 06 2017 @ 11:07 AM AST

On the same day the Central Bank of Barbados (CBB) governor's newsletter came out signalling...


... the CBB announced that it will be borrowing another BB$10 million from Barbadian investors who will be repaid by the people of Barbados through their taxes with interest of 5.5% (yield to maturity).

The 84th issue of Government Savings Bonds, as it is being sold to the people of Barbados, opens today, February 6, 2017, and will mature in five years.

It is being sold at a discount of BB$76.24 per BB$100 nominal value.

