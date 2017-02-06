Trinidad News, Tobago News

...

#newscott

Welcome to Breaking News Trinidad and Tobago
Monday, February 06 2017 @ 04:47 PM AST

Aruba's disinflation turned into deflation in 2016, Central Bank charts show

Monday, February 06 2017 @ 04:29 PM AST

Contributed by: AleemKhan

Views: 11





For more, visit: http://www.cbaruba.org/cba/readBlob.do?id=4015

What's Related

Story Options

Who's Online

Guest Users: 1,026

Topics

User Functions






Lost your password?

@wwwnewscott
 Copyright © 2017 Breaking News Trinidad and Tobago
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.09 seconds 