Barbados fights poverty with US$10m IDB loan to pay for psycho-social support Tuesday, February 07 2017 @ 11:57 AM AST

250 families, impacted by extreme poverty and unemployment in Barbados, will benefit from a US$10 million dollar Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) loan-funded project, a Barbados Government statement said yesterday. The project, entitled 'Strengthening Human and Social Development in Barbados', was launched February 3 at the Lloyd Erskine Sandiford Centre in Bridgetown.



Minister of Social Care, Constituency Empowerment and Community Development Steven Blackett said the project had three components. The first, launched in July 2011, aimed "to provide psycho-social support to 30 families across Barbados over a two-year period," the Government said.



"In this component, in addition to addressing the unique needs of each family, it is our distinct hope that we would be able to break the cycle of inter-generational poverty for some of our families," Blackett said.



EMPLOYMENT AGENCY SERVICES



The second component seeks to reduce unemployment through improved employment agency-related services and demand-driven technical training through the National Employment Bureau (NEB).



"As a result of this intervention, we will witness the launch of a restructured organisation with an enhanced, skilled team of vocational counselors. It is envisaged that the business processes in the rebranded NEB will be more streamlined and there will be advancements in the use of technology to impact operational efficiencies," the Barbadian minister explained.



NO SHAME IN SOCIAL SECURITY BENEFITS



The project is estimated to continue for another five years.

