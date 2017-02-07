First Citizens puts pan first Tuesday, February 07 2017 @ 11:53 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 28

(L_R) Amrit Samaroo  Band Leader, First Citizens Supernovas, Karen Darbasie  Group CEO, First Citizens and Anthony Smart - Chairman



As part of its commitment to assist in thrusting local culture, First Citizens is once again the proud sponsor of the Supernovas Steel Orchestra. Supporting indigenous cultural art forms continue to play a pivotal role within the Groups Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) pillars and it is for this reason, in addition to their sound leadership and dedication that First Citizens did not hesitate to renew the agreement for a second term. Such an investment is deemed wise as it assists in the development of the next generation of pannists, while ensuring the posterity of the national instrument.



Supernovas Steel Orchestra was formed in 2010 by members of the rural community of Surrey Village, Lopinot under the leadership of Amrit Samaroo following in the footsteps of his father, the late Dr. Jit Samaroo. Today Supernovas is one of the rising stars in the pan world having excelled in the National Panorama Small Band Category placing second in its debut in 2012, third in 2013, first in 2014 and second in 2015 and second place in the Large Band Category in 2016. Outside of the competitive arena the band continues to perform to rave reviews at various events across Trinidad and Tobago with an average of twenty public performances a year outside the carnival season.



First Citizens Supernovas Steel Orchestra was judged at the preliminary rounds of the 2017 Panorama competition last Thursday, to the hearing of the Groups Chairman, Executive and Senior Management Teams as well as local fans who were present to enjoy the excitement at the bands pan yard in Lopinot. First Citizens takes this opportunity wish the band all the best for Carnival 2017.





