It's whale watching season in Turks & Caicos Thursday, February 09 2017 @ 09:11 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 27



Experience the migration of humpback whales off the coast of Grand Turk and Salt Cay this winter



Winter brings much excitement to the quiet, tropical islands of the Turks and Caicos (TCI). The destination welcomes snow birds, winter weary travelers, from the northern hemisphere and the surrounding waters welcomes one of natures most dramatic shows  the migration of magnificent humpback whales; a real treat for whale watchers, adventurers, and local water sports operators.



While watching is said to be one of the most amazing experiences to live. Every year at this time these magnificent humpback whales travel through the Columbus Passage from as far away as Iceland and Greenland to give birth on the Silver Banks southeast of TCI and north of the Dominican Republic. This migration occurs from late January until early April.



While these graceful and majestic giants are a wonder to behold, and come close by all of our islands, the shores off Grand Turk and Salt Cay offer the best viewing. Getting to Grand Turk and Salt Cay is easy. Local airlines offer daily flights (about 30 minutes one way) and once there, you can take a trip with a local excursions operator. You can even go snorkeling or scuba diving to see the whales! Hotel accommodations are available on both islands, too.



If youre unable to take a visit to Grand Turk or Salt Cay, you may still be in luck. Scuba and snorkel operators in Providenciales see the whales every year as they gently surface and glide through the waters just off Grace Bay Beach. Divers and snorkelers delight in the long and complex songs of the male whales as they presumably sing mating songs to their better halves.



Humpback whales are very social and regularly travel in groups of two or more. On special occasions, especially near the end of the mating season, you may see the whales returning home with their calves.



Observing the migration of humpback whales is one of the many fantastic activities the Turks and Caicos has to offer and reason enough to pay us a visit between January and April, which is when they visit us.





