Barbados Central Bank Governor calls on Govt to eliminate revenue deficit

"The current account deficit has to be eliminated, not just reduced. Government must live within its means on an ongoing basis," Worrell said at a forum at the Central Bank of Barbados February 2.



Using the analogy of household finance to explain, Worrell said: "If you are earning $2,000 a month, you cannot be spending $2,500 a month."



Asked if the Barbados Central Bank couldn't stop financing the deficit (by printing money and issuing bonds), Worrell said the central bank is "forced" to finance the deficit because failing to do so would cause chaos.



"So long as the Government has a commitment to pay people, I will pay them," Worrell said.





