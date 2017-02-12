Trinidad News, Tobago News

Sunday, February 12 2017 @ 12:28 PM AST

Curacao and Sint Maarten reserves up almost 3% in December

Sunday, February 12 2017 @ 12:42 AM AST

Contributed by: AleemKhan

Reserves consistently climbed since 2013, from 3.3 months of import cover (as at December 2013) to 4.6 months (as at December 2016).

From the Central Bank of Curacao and Sint Maarten:



For the full statement, visit: http://www.centralbank.cw/tables/391.pdf

