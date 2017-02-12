Curacao and Sint Maarten reserves up almost 3% in December
Sunday, February 12 2017 @ 12:42 AM AST
Contributed by: AleemKhan
Views: 35
Reserves consistently climbed since 2013, from 3.3 months of import cover (as at December 2013) to 4.6 months (as at December 2016).
From the Central Bank of Curacao and Sint Maarten:
For the full statement, visit: http://www.centralbank.cw/tables/391.pdf
From the Central Bank of Curacao and Sint Maarten:
For the full statement, visit: http://www.centralbank.cw/tables/391.pdf