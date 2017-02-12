Curacao and Sint Maarten reserves up almost 3% in December Sunday, February 12 2017 @ 12:42 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 35



From the Central Bank of Curacao and Sint Maarten:







For the full statement, visit: Reserves consistently climbed since 2013, from 3.3 months of import cover (as at December 2013) to 4.6 months (as at December 2016).From the Central Bank of Curacao and Sint Maarten:For the full statement, visit: http://www.centralbank.cw/tables/391.pdf What's Related http://www.centralbank....

More by AleemKhan

More from General News Story Options Printable Story Format