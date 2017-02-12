Free business idea: Let me remind you Sunday, February 12 2017 @ 08:45 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 31 I publish these ideas without fear that someone may steal them because if they do, they will, at least, be making the world a better place. So here's the idea.



Some dates we need to be reminded of: auto insurance expiry, driver's licence expiry, car battery drawing near expiry, and for some people, birthdays, anniversaries and other special occasions.



* An app won't work because you may install the app in 2017 but by 2020 when you need the reminder that your driver's licence expires, you changed your phone and the new phone doesn't have that app or whatever.

* An email may or may not work for the same reason.

- - So set up a telephone voice calling system and maybe even an old school snail mail letter that reminds people who sign up for this free service to get reminded.

- - - Your revenue model will be advertising. With every free reminder comes a small unobtrusive advertisement.



