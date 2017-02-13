Free business idea: Have an event on St. Valentine's Day Monday, February 13 2017 @ 12:11 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 21



Go ahead, steal the idea. I don't mind. That's why I'm releasing it.



One of the best days of the year to host a paid event is St Valentine's Day. OK, so maybe tomorrow is too short notice for you but think about it.



Restaurants and all the places you want to take your Valentine are booked up, full, long lines, traffic and so on. Well, if you're in the event planning or party promoting business, why not pick a venue and stage the whole romantic dinner thing, maybe even pick a theme, or a romantic location where there isn't normally a restaurant or traffic.



This is not all my bright idea, by the way. It was inspired by the following. Check out piece of the press release below:



EVENT INFO-PACK

Love Fest 2017 v2



Event: LOVE FEST 2017

When: Valentine's Day, Tuesday Februay 14th 2017, 6:30pm - 10:30pm

Venue: The Residence, One Woodbrook Place, Port of Spain (enter via basement carpark to the left of iMAX entrance)

Format: Media launch of Take it Down, a joint Anti-Violence Campaign, followed by a Tapas Experience; dinner, dancing and *censored*tails.

Programme for the Evening



LOVE Fest Part 1 - Media Launch

6pm-6:30pm - Welcome, *censored*tails and Networking

6:30pm - 7:30pm Media Launch "Take it Down" Anti-Violence Campaign

Media Launch will include welcome remarks from the Mayor of Port of Spain and Strategic Partners, Campaign Vision overview by Machel Montano, feature address by Indrani Goradia "Make it Stop! Ending the Violence", closing off with Partner Commitments, Photo Shoot and Live Performance by Machel Montano and DLOXX.



LOVE Fest Part 2 - Tapas Experience

7:40pm - 10:30pm LOVE Fest Celebration (Dinner, Dancing and *censored*tails)

Tapas Experience includes savory dishes, drinks, DJ, Live Entertainment and Dancing. While 10:30pm is the official end of the evening's proceedings parties may stay on as cash bar remains open. BUSINESS IDEAS FOR THE CARIBBEANGo ahead, steal the idea. I don't mind. That's why I'm releasing it.One of the best days of the year to host a paid event is St Valentine's Day. OK, so maybe tomorrow is too short notice for you but think about it.Restaurants and all the places you want to take your Valentine are booked up, full, long lines, traffic and so on. Well, if you're in the event planning or party promoting business, why not pick a venue and stage the whole romantic dinner thing, maybe even pick a theme, or a romantic location where there isn't normally a restaurant or traffic.This is not all my bright idea, by the way. It was inspired by the following. Check out piece of the press release below:EVENT INFO-PACKLove Fest 2017 v2Event: LOVE FEST 2017When: Valentine's Day, Tuesday Februay 14th 2017, 6:30pm - 10:30pmVenue: The Residence, One Woodbrook Place, Port of Spain (enter via basement carpark to the left of iMAX entrance)Format: Media launch of Take it Down, a joint Anti-Violence Campaign, followed by a Tapas Experience; dinner, dancing and *censored*tails.Programme for the EveningLOVE Fest Part 1 - Media Launch6pm-6:30pm - Welcome, *censored*tails and Networking6:30pm - 7:30pm Media Launch "Take it Down" Anti-Violence CampaignMedia Launch will include welcome remarks from the Mayor of Port of Spain and Strategic Partners, Campaign Vision overview by Machel Montano, feature address by Indrani Goradia "Make it Stop! Ending the Violence", closing off with Partner Commitments, Photo Shoot and Live Performance by Machel Montano and DLOXX.LOVE Fest Part 2 - Tapas Experience7:40pm - 10:30pm LOVE Fest Celebration (Dinner, Dancing and *censored*tails)Tapas Experience includes savory dishes, drinks, DJ, Live Entertainment and Dancing. While 10:30pm is the official end of the evening's proceedings parties may stay on as cash bar remains open. What's Related More by michaelariston

More from Special Features Story Options Printable Story Format