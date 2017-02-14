Scotiabank: NAFTA boosted North American growth Tuesday, February 14 2017 @ 11:44 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 23



Scotiabank economists wrote in a February 10 note: "NAFTA has helped North America punch above its weight in economic terms. NAFTA has facilitated sustained economic growth amongst its three member countries in what has arguably become the worlds largest free trade area: the NAFTA zone accounts for nearly 28% of global nominal GDP in a region that has about 6.5% of global population (2015 data). This compares favorably with the European Union (EU) at nearly 24% of global nominal GDP and about a 6.9% share of global population. In PPP terms, the NAFTA zone accounts for 19.2% of GDP versus 16.9% in the EU."



Scotiabank also said: "In net terms, NAFTA has created jobs across all three member countries. Throughout NAFTAs first decade, about 190,000 jobs were created in the US every year that were directly attributable to NAFTA; at the same time, somewhere around 60,000 jobs were lost, on average, for a net annual increase of about 130,000 US positions owing to NAFTA (Hufbauer and Schott 2007). On the job creation side, this was less than 10% of total jobs created in the US over the same period, and jobs lost amounted to less than 1% of total jobs lost through turnover."



For the full report, visit:



For the RBC report a day earlier, visit: While U.S. President Donald Trump threatens to impose a tax on imports from Mexico to build a border wall, another of Canada's largest banks has come out in defence of the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) among Canada, the USA and Mexico.Scotiabank economists wrote in a February 10 note: "NAFTA has helped North America punch above its weight in economic terms. NAFTA has facilitated sustained economic growth amongst its three member countries in what has arguably become the worlds largest free trade area: the NAFTA zone accounts for nearly 28% of global nominal GDP in a region that has about 6.5% of global population (2015 data). This compares favorably with the European Union (EU) at nearly 24% of global nominal GDP and about a 6.9% share of global population. In PPP terms, the NAFTA zone accounts for 19.2% of GDP versus 16.9% in the EU."Scotiabank also said: "In net terms, NAFTA has created jobs across all three member countries. Throughout NAFTAs first decade, about 190,000 jobs were created in the US every year that were directly attributable to NAFTA; at the same time, somewhere around 60,000 jobs were lost, on average, for a net annual increase of about 130,000 US positions owing to NAFTA (Hufbauer and Schott 2007). On the job creation side, this was less than 10% of total jobs created in the US over the same period, and jobs lost amounted to less than 1% of total jobs lost through turnover."For the full report, visit: http://www.gbm.scotiabank.com/scpt/gb...&V.pdf For the RBC report a day earlier, visit: http://www.rbc.com/economics/economic...eb2017.pdf What's Related http://www.gbm.scotiaba...

http://www.rbc.com/econ...

More by elijose

More from General News Story Options Printable Story Format