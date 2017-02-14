IMF expert dies while on assignment in Jamaica Tuesday, February 14 2017 @ 11:48 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 19



Verbatim from CARTAC:



It is with deep regret that we inform you of the death of Mr. Matthew Smith, on Monday, February 6th, 2017 after a short illness.



Matthew, a national of Australia, joined the IMFs Fiscal Affairs Department as a Long-Term Expert in Public Financial Management in March 2012. He worked at CARTAC until September 2016 before moving to Jamaica on his current assignment as the resident treasury advisor.



Matthew is survived by his wife and daughter.



Matthew was a much-respected professional, who possessed a combination of strategic and practical insights across the breadth of public financial management. He was dedicated to finding the appropriate way forward for the countries he was involved with. His calm demeanour and dry sense of humour were appreciated by country counterparts and IMF colleagues alike. His loss is deeply felt in CARTAC, and throughout the region.



As a tribute to Matthews time with the IMF and in the Caribbean, and as a comfort for his family and daughter in the times ahead, we are gathering inputs for a commemorative book. Please feel free to share photographs, memories or tributes with us by February 28th, 2017; addressed to Ms. Lisa Squires.

