Three charged in St Lucia with money laundering

"Antonio Jose Alcantara Rodriguez, a Venezuelan national, and Anthony Trevor Jaye of Gros Islet, (St Lucia) were intercepted by police on Tuesday, Feb. 7 in Dennery. The two men were found to be in possession of US$395,620," the statement said.



In a separate incident, on Feb. 10, FIA officers arrested and charged Ricardo Jose Flores Montano, a Venezuelan national for the offence of money laundering, after being found in possession of US$131,720 and EURO 10,000.



All three individuals were expected to appear in court on Tuesday, Feb. 14 for bail hearings.





