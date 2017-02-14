Migration is a form of human capital investment, study says
Tuesday, February 14 2017 @ 12:00 AM AST
Contributed by: DeoBhagan
Views: 9
So when Trinidad and Tobago citizens migrate they are, in effect, investing in their host country, and so migration should be included in capital flight.
The new study by the Washington-based Center for Global Development said: "We are used to thinking of human capital as synoymous with knowledge. But knowl- edge is only one form of human capital. Location, too, is a form of human capital. In common usage, human capital is a synonym for skill. But for economists, a costly change of locationmigrationis in every way a form of human capital investment. Economists including Sjaastad (1962) and Schultz (1972, p. 4) have recognized this for some time."
Working Paper 354 February 2014
Migration as a Strategy for Household Finance:
A Research Agenda on Remittances, Payments, and Development
by Michael Clemens and Timothy Ogden
The new study by the Washington-based Center for Global Development said: "We are used to thinking of human capital as synoymous with knowledge. But knowl- edge is only one form of human capital. Location, too, is a form of human capital. In common usage, human capital is a synonym for skill. But for economists, a costly change of locationmigrationis in every way a form of human capital investment. Economists including Sjaastad (1962) and Schultz (1972, p. 4) have recognized this for some time."
Working Paper 354 February 2014
Migration as a Strategy for Household Finance:
A Research Agenda on Remittances, Payments, and Development
by Michael Clemens and Timothy Ogden