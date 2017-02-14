Trinidad News, Tobago News

Migration is a form of human capital investment, study says

Tuesday, February 14 2017 @ 12:00 AM AST

Contributed by: DeoBhagan

So when Trinidad and Tobago citizens migrate they are, in effect, investing in their host country, and so migration should be included in capital flight.

The new study by the Washington-based Center for Global Development said: "We are used to thinking of human capital as synoymous with knowledge. But knowl- edge is only one form of human capital. Location, too, is a form of human capital. In common usage, human capital is a synonym for skill. But for economists, a costly change of locationmigrationis in every way a form of human capital investment. Economists including Sjaastad (1962) and Schultz (1972, p. 4) have recognized this for some time."

Working Paper 354 February 2014

Migration as a Strategy for Household Finance:
A Research Agenda on Remittances, Payments, and Development
by Michael Clemens and Timothy Ogden

