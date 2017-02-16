Trinidad News, Tobago News

Thursday, February 16 2017 @ 08:15 PM AST

Trinidad & Tobago to eliminate one cent piece, so how will that work?

Thursday, February 16 2017 @ 11:40 AM AST

From the ongoing Know Your Money series by the Central Bank of Trinidad and Tobago:







The full presentation is available at https://www.central-bank.org.tt/sites...unding.pdf but you may be asked to accept a security risk. Go ahead if you wish but you don't need to because we extracted all you really need to know and put it above.

