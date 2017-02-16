Trinidad & Tobago is the 4th best place in the world to be corrupt Thursday, February 16 2017 @ 11:58 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 37



The indicators show that Trinidad and Tobago, when compared to ROSE-C, ranks relatively well in all the components except for the rule of law, control of corruption, and political stability (Figure 9.8).



However, it is important to point out that Trinidad and Tobagos indicators showed a steady deterioration between 2005 and 2013 in the areas of corruption and the rule of law.



Trinidad and Tobago also ranks lower than all its comparators except Guyana and Suriname in Figure 9.9.



A State Capture Index suggests that Trinidad and Tobago is at the higher end of the spectrum (figure 9.10).



State capture is defined as the efforts of firms to shape the laws, policies, and regulations of the state to their own advantage by providing illicit private gains to public officials. Authored by Jeetandra Khadan, IDB, Washington



Released January 2017







