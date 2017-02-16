53% of Trinidadians & Tobagonians would like public services delivered online Thursday, February 16 2017 @ 01:03 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 25

From among three socio-economics groups (low, upper and middle), middle class people are the most satisfied with the delivery of public services (birth certificate issuance, passport services, crime reporting services, etc.) in Trinidad and Tobago.







People in the south west of the islands are most satisfied, followed by people in the north west (not Port of Spain). People in Chaguanas and Port of Spain (north central) are the least satisfied.







In a country known for its corruption, its no surprise that honesty is the third most important attribute Trinidad and Tobago nationals want in the delivery of public services.







53.19% of the population would like their public services delivered online.







SOURCE: Excerpts from and IDB study released January 12, 2017. For more, visit: http://www.iadb.org/en/news/news-rele...11704.html

