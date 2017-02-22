Hilaire: They can move their accounts Wednesday, February 22 2017 @ 08:45 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 19



https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4iaHc4cocz8



* Prakash Ramadhar: Spread between interest on savings and deposits and loans unusually wide in Trinidad and Tobago



* Banks do not make super-normal profits when looking at return on assets ratio, Hilaire says in response to question around Min. 19



* Credit cards can be seductive: Hillaire (~Min. 57)



* Difficult to move accounts committee hears (Min. 1:02)



* CBTT told by banks they will consider bathrooms in new buildings



* Loan sharking in Trinidad and Tobago: Ramadhar (Min. 1:08)



* CBTT has non-objection power (like a veto ~Min 1:22)



* Deficiencies do exist in legislation: Hilaire



http://www.guardian.co.tt/business/20...fees-rates



http://www.newsday.co.tt/news/0,239968.html Hilaire: 'They can move their accounts' among the options available to bank customers dissatisfied with fees. (around Min. 15)* Prakash Ramadhar: Spread between interest on savings and deposits and loans unusually wide in Trinidad and Tobago* Banks do not make super-normal profits when looking at return on assets ratio, Hilaire says in response to question around Min. 19* Credit cards can be seductive: Hillaire (~Min. 57)* Difficult to move accounts committee hears (Min. 1:02)* CBTT told by banks they will consider bathrooms in new buildings* Loan sharking in Trinidad and Tobago: Ramadhar (Min. 1:08)* CBTT has non-objection power (like a veto ~Min 1:22)* Deficiencies do exist in legislation: Hilaire What's Related https://www.youtube.com...

http://www.guardian.co....

http://www.newsday.co.t...

More by AleemKhan

More from General News Story Options Printable Story Format