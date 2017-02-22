Hilaire: They can move their accounts
Hilaire: 'They can move their accounts' among the options available to bank customers dissatisfied with fees. (around Min. 15)
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4iaHc4cocz8
* Prakash Ramadhar: Spread between interest on savings and deposits and loans unusually wide in Trinidad and Tobago
* Banks do not make super-normal profits when looking at return on assets ratio, Hilaire says in response to question around Min. 19
* Credit cards can be seductive: Hillaire (~Min. 57)
* Difficult to move accounts committee hears (Min. 1:02)
* CBTT told by banks they will consider bathrooms in new buildings
* Loan sharking in Trinidad and Tobago: Ramadhar (Min. 1:08)
* CBTT has non-objection power (like a veto ~Min 1:22)
* Deficiencies do exist in legislation: Hilaire
http://www.guardian.co.tt/business/20...fees-rates
http://www.newsday.co.tt/news/0,239968.html
