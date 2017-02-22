Trinidad News, Tobago News

Wednesday, February 22 2017 @ 05:23 PM AST

Hilaire: They can move their accounts

Wednesday, February 22 2017 @ 08:45 AM AST

Hilaire: 'They can move their accounts' among the options available to bank customers dissatisfied with fees. (around Min. 15)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4iaHc4cocz8

* Prakash Ramadhar: Spread between interest on savings and deposits and loans unusually wide in Trinidad and Tobago

* Banks do not make super-normal profits when looking at return on assets ratio, Hilaire says in response to question around Min. 19

* Credit cards can be seductive: Hillaire (~Min. 57)

* Difficult to move accounts committee hears (Min. 1:02)

* CBTT told by banks they will consider bathrooms in new buildings

* Loan sharking in Trinidad and Tobago: Ramadhar (Min. 1:08)

* CBTT has non-objection power (like a veto ~Min 1:22)

* Deficiencies do exist in legislation: Hilaire

http://www.guardian.co.tt/business/20...fees-rates

http://www.newsday.co.tt/news/0,239968.html

