Trinidad News, Tobago News

...

#newscott

Welcome to Breaking News Trinidad and Tobago
Tuesday, February 21 2017 @ 08:48 PM AST

Trinidad and Tobago tourism fell 7% last year

Tuesday, February 21 2017 @ 01:16 PM AST

Contributed by: michaelariston

Views: 19

Trinidad Hotels Restaurants and Tourism Association (THRTA) says in Express http://www.trinidadexpress.com/201702...sm-numbers visitor arrivals fell 7% to 408,782 in 2016.

* Hotel occupancy down 8% y/y in 2016 vs 2015

* Tourism earnings down 9% y/y in 2016 vs 2015

* 19,000 of the 408,782 visited Tobago, down from 88,000 in 2005. The remainder came to Trinidad.

* TDC marketing funds down from $61.6m in FY2013/14 to $29m in FY2014/15 and $19m in FY2015/2016


SOURCE: CSO

What's Related

Story Options

Who's Online

Guest Users: 1,028

Topics

User Functions






Lost your password?

@wwwnewscott
 Copyright © 2017 Breaking News Trinidad and Tobago
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.12 seconds 