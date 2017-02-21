Trinidad and Tobago tourism fell 7% last year Tuesday, February 21 2017 @ 01:16 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 19



* Hotel occupancy down 8% y/y in 2016 vs 2015



* Tourism earnings down 9% y/y in 2016 vs 2015



* 19,000 of the 408,782 visited Tobago, down from 88,000 in 2005. The remainder came to Trinidad.



* TDC marketing funds down from $61.6m in FY2013/14 to $29m in FY2014/15 and $19m in FY2015/2016





SOURCE: CSO Trinidad Hotels Restaurants and Tourism Association (THRTA) says in Express http://www.trinidadexpress.com/201702...sm-numbers

