Trinidad and Tobago tourism fell 7% last year
Tuesday, February 21 2017 @ 01:16 PM AST
Trinidad Hotels Restaurants and Tourism Association (THRTA) says in Express http://www.trinidadexpress.com/201702...sm-numbers visitor arrivals fell 7% to 408,782 in 2016.
* Hotel occupancy down 8% y/y in 2016 vs 2015
* Tourism earnings down 9% y/y in 2016 vs 2015
* 19,000 of the 408,782 visited Tobago, down from 88,000 in 2005. The remainder came to Trinidad.
* TDC marketing funds down from $61.6m in FY2013/14 to $29m in FY2014/15 and $19m in FY2015/2016
SOURCE: CSO
