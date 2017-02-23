NPLs down in The Bahamas Thursday, February 23 2017 @ 10:28 AM AST Contributed by: Views: 57







For his full presentation: The quality of local banks' balance sheets is a recurring highlight in recent ratings reports, Central Bank of The Bahamas Governor John Rolle told chamber of commerce members February 16. "This draws attention to the urgency of seeing credit quality measures improve over time. The Central Bank expects this process to be very gradual. It has already begun, with the non-performing loans ( NPL ) rate falling by more than 2 percentage points in 2016 to 15.1 per cent, and compared to a rate above 16 per cent at the high point in 2014. This has been helped by a mixture of factors such as stabilizing economic conditions; the sale of non-performing mortgages to private investment entities; continued aggressive debt restructuring by commercial banks and positive inroads with the Governments mortgage relief program," Rolle said.For his full presentation: http://centralbankbahamas.com/downloa...309600.pdf What's Related http://centralbankbaham...

