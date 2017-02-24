Trinidad News, Tobago News

...

#newscott

Welcome to Breaking News Trinidad and Tobago
Friday, February 24 2017 @ 11:06 AM AST

Two Cayman Islands-registered securities get triple A ratings from S&P

Friday, February 24 2017 @ 09:11 AM AST

Contributed by: AleemKhan

Views: 37





Moody's also gave the Bowman security a triple A rating.

Moody's Investors Service, ("Moody's") has assigned a rating to one class of notes issued by Bowman Park CLO, Ltd. (the "Issuer" or "Bowman Park CLO"):

U.S.$304,600,000 Class A-R Senior Secured Floating Rate Notes due 2025 (the "Class A-R Notes"), Assigned Aaa (sf)

RATINGS RATIONALE

Moody's rating of the Class A-R Notes addresses the expected losses posed to noteholders. The rating reflects the risks due to defaults on the underlying portfolio of assets, the transaction's legal structure, and the characteristics of the underlying assets.

What's Related

Story Options

Who's Online

Registered Users: 1
Guest Users: 1,197

Topics

User Functions






Lost your password?

@wwwnewscott
 Copyright © 2017 Breaking News Trinidad and Tobago
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.30 seconds 