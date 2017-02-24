Trinidad News, Tobago News

...

#newscott

Welcome to Breaking News Trinidad and Tobago
Friday, February 24 2017 @ 08:24 PM AST

Repsol says its break-even oil price is US$42 per barrel, aims to bring down to US$40

Friday, February 24 2017 @ 04:35 PM AST

Contributed by: AleemKhan

Views: 41



What's Related

Story Options

Who's Online

Registered Users: 1
Guest Users: 753

Topics

User Functions






Lost your password?

@wwwnewscott
 Copyright © 2017 Breaking News Trinidad and Tobago
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.16 seconds 