Barbados Central Bank Governor fired Friday, February 24 2017



This is consequent upon the determination of his instrument of appointment by Minister of Finance and Economic Affairs, Christopher Sinckler.



The Ministry also advised that the Board of Directors, at a specially convened meeting in accordance with the by-laws of the Central Bank, and held today, Friday, February 24, agreed that Deputy Governor Cleviston Haynes, be appointed to act as Governor of the Central Bank of Barbados consequent upon the cessation of the tenure of Dr. Worrell.



The Board of Governors also agreed that the current Financial Controller of the Central Bank, Michael Carrington, be appointed to the post of Acting Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Barbados.



