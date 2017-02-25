Who won Trinidad soca monarch 2017? Saturday, February 25 2017 @ 12:12 PM AST Contributed by: Views: 38 When it comes to Trinidad and Tobago carnival, 'we doh business' but we realise that as a matter of record, some people want to know, so:



International Soca Monarch 2017



1st place: Aaron "Voice" St Louis, whose mother told the media he cried backstage



2nd place: Orlando Octave, not sure, but if you give a hoot, this may mean Destra



3rd place: Devon Matthews



4th place: Iwer George



Reporters commenting from the event said the crowd was sparse.

