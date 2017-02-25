Who won Trinidad soca monarch 2017?
When it comes to Trinidad and Tobago carnival, 'we doh business' but we realise that as a matter of record, some people want to know, so:
International Soca Monarch 2017
1st place: Aaron "Voice" St Louis, whose mother told the media he cried backstage
2nd place: Orlando Octave, not sure, but if you give a hoot, this may mean Destra
3rd place: Devon Matthews
4th place: Iwer George
Reporters commenting from the event said the crowd was sparse.
