US$125 million in cocaine seized, 4 Guyanese to answer charges in U.S. Virgin Islands
Wednesday, March 01 2017 @ 05:09 PM AST
Contributed by: elijose
Views: 30
A release from the Trinidad and Tobago Coast Guard (TTCG) said it was the result of a joint operation with the U.S. Coast Guard in international waters off the coast of Suriname
* Seizure is one of the largest in the Atlantic since 1999: TTCG
* Fishing boat carrying the narcotics taken to Puerto Rico
* Four Guyanese men will be charged in St Croix, USVI
* Seizure is one of the largest in the Atlantic since 1999: TTCG
* Fishing boat carrying the narcotics taken to Puerto Rico
* Four Guyanese men will be charged in St Croix, USVI